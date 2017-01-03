Spc. Joshua D. Seeberger assigned to 7252nd Medical Support Unit in Helena, Montana, participates in weigh-in, the first event of the competition. Seeberger is one of six Soldiers from Army Reserve Medical Command who arrived on March 1st, prepared to compete in the command-level Best Warrior Competition for 2017 held 1-5 March at the intellectual center of the maneuver force – Fort Benning, Georgia. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos and represent the force of the future.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 11:51
|Photo ID:
|3217103
|VIRIN:
|160301-A-AW713-001
|Resolution:
|2592x3872
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ARMEDCOM / 3rd Med. Cmd. (DS) Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by LTC Angela Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
