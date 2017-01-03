ARMEDCOM / 3rd Med. Cmd. (DS) Best Warrior Competition 2017

Spc. Joshua D. Seeberger assigned to 7252nd Medical Support Unit in Helena, Montana, participates in weigh-in, the first event of the competition. Seeberger is one of six Soldiers from Army Reserve Medical Command who arrived on March 1st, prepared to compete in the command-level Best Warrior Competition for 2017 held 1-5 March at the intellectual center of the maneuver force – Fort Benning, Georgia. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos and represent the force of the future.

