    ARMEDCOM / 3rd Med. Cmd. (DS) Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 4 of 4]

    ARMEDCOM / 3rd Med. Cmd. (DS) Best Warrior Competition 2017

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Lt. Col. Angela Wallace 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Sgt. Hannah E. Douglas assigned to 7450th Medical Backfill Bn. in Aurora, Colorado, prepares for combatives on 2 Mar. Douglas is one of six Soldiers from Army Reserve Medical Command who arrived on March 1st, prepared to compete in the command-level Best Warrior Competition for 2017 held 1-5 March at the intellectual center of the maneuver force – Fort Benning, Georgia. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos and represent the force of the future.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARMEDCOM / 3rd Med. Cmd. (DS) Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by LTC Angela Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    What It Means To Be A Warrior

