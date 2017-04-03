Cpl. Sharmesia L. Smith, Headquarters, Headquarters Co, 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support) competes at the confidence course on Mar. 4 as part of the command-level 2017 Best Warrior Competition held 1-5 March at the intellectual center of the maneuver force – Fort Benning, Georgia. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos and represent the force of the future.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 11:51 Photo ID: 3217106 VIRIN: 160304-A-AW713-006 Resolution: 2592x3872 Size: 4.16 MB Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ARMEDCOM / 3rd Med. Cmd. (DS) Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by LTC Angela Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.