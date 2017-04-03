Cpl. Sharmesia L. Smith, Headquarters, Headquarters Co, 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support) competes at the confidence course on Mar. 4 as part of the command-level 2017 Best Warrior Competition held 1-5 March at the intellectual center of the maneuver force – Fort Benning, Georgia. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos and represent the force of the future.
03.04.2017
|03.04.2017
03.09.2017
|03.09.2017 11:51
|Photo ID:
|3217106
|VIRIN:
|160304-A-AW713-006
|Resolution:
|2592x3872
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ARMEDCOM / 3rd Med. Cmd. (DS) Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by LTC Angela Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
