(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hotel and Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – March 9, 2017 [Image 2 of 14]

    Hotel and Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – March 9, 2017

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Pvt. Ana Y. Gonzalez Lopez, Platoon 4009, Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, earned U.S. citizenship March 9, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Before earning citizenship, applicants must demonstrate knowledge of the English language and American government, show good moral character and take the Oath of Allegiance to the U.S. Constitution. Gonzalez Lopez, from Miami, originally from Cuba, is scheduled to graduate March 10, 2017. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 10:59
    Photo ID: 3216784
    VIRIN: 170308-M-ZW564-024
    Resolution: 2953x5250
    Size: 9.34 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel and Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – March 9, 2017 [Image 1 of 14], by LCpl Carlin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Hotel and Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – March 9, 2017
    Hotel and Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – March 9, 2017
    Hotel and Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – March 9, 2017
    Hotel and Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – March 9, 2017
    Hotel and Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – March 9, 2017
    Hotel and Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – March 9, 2017
    Hotel and Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – March 9, 2017
    Hotel and Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – March 9, 2017
    Hotel and Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – March 9, 2017
    Hotel and Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – March 9, 2017
    Hotel and Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – March 9, 2017
    Hotel and Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – March 9, 2017
    Hotel and Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – March 9, 2017
    Hotel and Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – March 9, 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    drill
    USMC
    boot camp
    recruit
    Parris Island
    MCRD
    DI
    recruiter
    basic training
    graduation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    drill instructor
    recruit training
    Parris
    Recruit Depot
    PI
    MCRD PI
    Eastern
    ERR
    grad
    PISC
    Recruit Region

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT