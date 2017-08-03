Hotel and Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – March 9, 2017

Pvt. Ana Y. Gonzalez Lopez, Platoon 4009, Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, earned U.S. citizenship March 9, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Before earning citizenship, applicants must demonstrate knowledge of the English language and American government, show good moral character and take the Oath of Allegiance to the U.S. Constitution. Gonzalez Lopez, from Miami, originally from Cuba, is scheduled to graduate March 10, 2017. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)

