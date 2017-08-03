Hotel and Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – March 9, 2017

Pvt. Kevin Medina Torres, Platoon 2018, Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, earned U.S. citizenship March 9, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Before earning citizenship, applicants must demonstrate knowledge of the English language and American government, show good moral character and take the Oath of Allegiance to the U.S. Constitution. Medina Torres, from Beaufort, S.C., originally from Honduras, is scheduled to graduate March 10, 2017. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)

