Hotel and Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – March 9, 2017

Pfc. Megan B. Diaz, Platoon 4009, Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, earned U.S. citizenship March 9, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Before earning citizenship, applicants must demonstrate knowledge of the English language and American government, show good moral character and take the Oath of Allegiance to the U.S. Constitution. Diaz, from Seattle, Wash., originally from Philippines, is scheduled to graduate March 10, 2017. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)

