    43rd Civil Support Team Training [Image 3 of 12]

    43rd Civil Support Team Training

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Pickering 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard 43rd Civil Support Team take chemical and radiological readings during a training exercise in an abandoned mall as part of a U.S. Army North validation exercise in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 7, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Pickering, 108th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 21:57
    Photo ID: 3215353
    VIRIN: 170307-Z-XC748-010
    Resolution: 3598x2398
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: MYRTLE BEACH, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 43rd Civil Support Team Training [Image 1 of 12], by SSG Kevin Pickering, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

