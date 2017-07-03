Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard 43rd Civil Support Team take chemical and radiological readings during a training exercise in an abandoned mall as part of a U.S. Army North validation exercise in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 7, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Pickering, 108th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 03.07.2017
Date Posted: 03.08.2017
Location: MYRTLE BEACH, SC, US
This work, 43rd Civil Support Team Training [Image 1 of 12], by SSG Kevin Pickering, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.