    Culinary Team of the Quarter Competition [Image 1 of 13]

    Culinary Team of the Quarter Competition

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cash Berry, Food Service Specialist, 1st Marine Division, mixes together the base of a dish for the culinary team of the quarter competition at the 41 area mess hall on Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 8, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brooke Woods)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 19:28
    Photo ID: 3215155
    VIRIN: 170308-M-OQ594-225
    Resolution: 2038x3057
    Size: 266.74 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culinary Team of the Quarter Competition [Image 1 of 13], by LCpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps
    Culinary Team of the Quarter Competition
    Brig. Gen Kevin J. Killea
    Sgt. Maj. Julio E. Meza
    OQ594
    LCpl Brooke Woods
    41 area mess hall

