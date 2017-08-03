U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cash Berry, Food Service Specialist, 1st Marine Division, mixes together the base of a dish for the culinary team of the quarter competition at the 41 area mess hall on Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 8, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brooke Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 19:28 Photo ID: 3215155 VIRIN: 170308-M-OQ594-225 Resolution: 2038x3057 Size: 266.74 KB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Culinary Team of the Quarter Competition [Image 1 of 13], by LCpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.