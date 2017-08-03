Mr. Don Kuhn, general manager, Sodexo 52 area mess hall, far left, U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Luis Guardado, Food Technician, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, center left, Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Feltgen, center right, Food Service Officer, 1st Marine Division, and Master Sgt. Jason Hayes, far right, Mess Chief, Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, taste test the dishes for the culinary team of the quarter competition at the 41 area mess hall on Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 8, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brooke Woods)

