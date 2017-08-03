Mr. Allen Berue, district manager, Sodexo Camp Pendleton, far left, Michaela Dunkleberger, center left, Rebecca Dunkleberger, center right, Mess Cooks, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, and U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Killea, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, far right, pose for a photo during the awards ceremony for the culinary team of the quarter competition at the 41 area mess hall on Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 8, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brooke Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 19:31 Photo ID: 3215149 VIRIN: 170308-M-OQ594-175 Resolution: 3862x2575 Size: 473.68 KB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Culinary Team of the Quarter Competition [Image 1 of 13], by LCpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.