170308-N-XT039-004 OKINAWA, Japan (March 8, 2017) Sailors pay out a mooring line to a Japanese tugboat during sea and anchor detail aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 18:05 Photo ID: 3215067 VIRIN: 170308-N-XT039-004 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 833.56 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Departs White Beach Naval Facility [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.