    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Departs White Beach Naval Facility [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Departs White Beach Naval Facility

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.08.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170308-N-XT039-069 OKINAWA, Japan (March 8, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Ismael Jordan, front, from Tattnall County, Ga., and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Morgan Sumuel, from Baltimore, Md., heave a mooring line on the fantail of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as the ship departs White Beach Naval Facility. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Departs White Beach Naval Facility [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

