USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Departs White Beach Naval Facility

170308-N-XT039-122 OKINAWA, Japan (March 8, 2017) Sgt. Tiffany Edwards, from Baltimore, Md., a combat correspondent assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), photographs 31st MEU Marines on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as the ship departs White Beach Naval Facility. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

