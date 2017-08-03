Lt. Mario Gil, commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter cushing, speaks to the audience during the Cushing’s decommissioning ceremony in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, March 8, 2017. The Cushing was built primarily as a platform for law enforcement, but conducted missions including maritime homeland security, migrant interdiction, fisheries enforcement and search and rescue. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 17:34
|Photo ID:
|3215037
|VIRIN:
|170308-G-CF771-1201
|Resolution:
|6977x4741
|Size:
|11.58 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC BEACH, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cushing and Nantucket joint decommissioning ceremony [Image 1 of 6], by PO3 Jasmine Mieszala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
