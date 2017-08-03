(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cushing and Nantucket joint decommissioning ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    Cushing and Nantucket joint decommissioning ceremony

    ATLANTIC BEACH, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Baltimore

    Lt. Andrew Norberg and Lt. Mario Gil, commanding officers of Coast Guard Cutters Nantucket and Cushing, salute during the ships’ joint decommissioning ceremony in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, March 8, 2017. Cushing and Nantucket were built primarily as law enforcement platforms, but conducted missions including maritime homeland security, migrant interdiction, fisheries enforcement and search and rescue. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 17:34
    Photo ID: 3215030
    VIRIN: 170308-G-CF771-1127
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 11.72 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC BEACH, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cushing and Nantucket joint decommissioning ceremony [Image 1 of 6], by PO3 Jasmine Mieszala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

