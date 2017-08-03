The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Cushing stands at parade rest during the ship’s decommissioning ceremony in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, March 8, 2017. The Cushing was built primarily as a platform for law enforcement, but conducted missions including maritime homeland security, migrant interdiction, fisheries enforcement and search and rescue. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 17:34
|Photo ID:
|3215028
|VIRIN:
|170308-G-CF771-1052
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|14.04 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC BEACH, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cushing and Nantucket joint decommissioning ceremony [Image 1 of 6], by PO3 Jasmine Mieszala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
