U.S. Strategic Command commander, Gen. John Hyten testifies before the House Armed Services Committee about nuclear deterrence with Vice Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Paul Selva, in Washington, D.C., March 8, 2017. With Selva and Hyten were Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen Wilson, and Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Moran. (U.S. Air Force photo/Scott M. Ash)
|03.08.2017
|03.08.2017 16:50
|3214913
|170308-F-EK235-0153
|2000x1333
|896 KB
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen Wilson testifies before the House Armed Services Committee [Image 1 of 10], by Scott Ash, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
