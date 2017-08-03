(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen Wilson testifies before the House Armed Services Committee [Image 7 of 10]

    Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen Wilson testifies before the House Armed Services Committee

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Scott Ash 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs

    Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen Wilson testifies before the House Armed Services Committee about nuclear deterrence in Washington, D.C., March 8, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/Scott M. Ash)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 16:50
    Photo ID: 3214915
    VIRIN: 170308-F-EK235-0186
    Resolution: 2000x1348
    Size: 714.69 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen Wilson testifies before the House Armed Services Committee [Image 1 of 10], by Scott Ash, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen Wilson testifies before the House Armed Services Committe

