Fighting To Keep Fit

U.S. Air Force Capt. Eduardo Torrez, 60th Medical Operations Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., performs boxing drills with Jesse Lopez at the JL Tepito Boxing Club in Fairfield, Calif., Mar. 6, 2017. Torrez is a nurse at David Grant USAF Medical Center and was an amateur boxer before joining the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Louis Briscese)

Date Taken: 03.06.2017 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US