    Fighting To Keep Fit [Image 5 of 18]

    Fighting To Keep Fit

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Louis Briscese 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Eduardo Torrez, 60th Medical Operations Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., performs boxing drills with Jesse Lopez at the JL Tepito Boxing Club in Fairfield, Calif., Mar. 6, 2017. Torrez is a nurse at David Grant USAF Medical Center and was an amateur boxer before joining the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Louis Briscese)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 13:53
    Photo ID: 3214073
    VIRIN: 170306-F-LI975-0166
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighting To Keep Fit [Image 1 of 18], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

