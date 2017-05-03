U.S. Air Force Capt. Eduardo Torrez, 60th Medical Operations Squadron, conducts a training session at the fitness center, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Mar. 5, 2017. Torrez is a nurse at David Grant USAF Medical Center and was an amateur boxer before joining the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Louis Briscese)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 13:53
|Photo ID:
|3214069
|VIRIN:
|170305-F-LI975-0264
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fighting To Keep Fit [Image 1 of 18], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT