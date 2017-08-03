AT-6 engine cleaner at Tinker Field 1940s

North American AT-6 Texan has its radial engine steam cleaned by a worker at Tinker Field in this undated photo during the mid-1940s during a major overhaul and likely upgrade to T-6G designation. Photo courtesy Tinker Air Force Base History Office.
