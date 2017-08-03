(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AT-6 engine cleaner at Tinker Field 1940s [Image 1 of 2]

    AT-6 engine cleaner at Tinker Field 1940s

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    North American AT-6 Texan has its radial engine steam cleaned by a worker at Tinker Field in this undated photo during the mid-1940s during a major overhaul and likely upgrade to T-6G designation. Photo courtesy Tinker Air Force Base History Office.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 12:21
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AT-6 engine cleaner at Tinker Field 1940s [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

