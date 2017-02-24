(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    C-47s on Douglas Aircraft production line in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma [Image 2 of 2]

    C-47s on Douglas Aircraft production line in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Greg L. Davis 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Douglas C-47 Skytrain aircraft shown on the manufacturing production line in the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, facility. Photo courtesy Tinker Air Force Base History Office.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 12:23
    Photo ID: 3213869
    VIRIN: 170224-F-ZZ999-011
    Resolution: 5687x3613
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-47s on Douglas Aircraft production line in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma [Image 1 of 2], by Greg L. Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Oklahoma City
    Douglas
    Oklahoma
    C-47
    Skytrain

