Douglas C-47 Skytrain aircraft shown on the manufacturing production line in the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, facility. Photo courtesy Tinker Air Force Base History Office.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 12:23
|Photo ID:
|3213869
|VIRIN:
|170224-F-ZZ999-011
|Resolution:
|5687x3613
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C-47s on Douglas Aircraft production line in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma [Image 1 of 2], by Greg L. Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
