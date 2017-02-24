Sailors prioritize deployed fitness

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Michael Cagulada, military planner for Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) leads his fellow Sailors to the halfway point of the 1.5 mile run during a practice physical readiness test (PRT) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 24, 2017. The test was intended to prepare Sailors assigned to CJTF-HOA for the implementation of the Navy Physical Fitness Assessment program which consists of a standard medical screening, body composition assessment and a PRT to evaluate strength, endurance and cardiovascular fitness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

