    Sailors prioritize deployed fitness [Image 1 of 3]

    Sailors prioritize deployed fitness

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Michael Cagulada, military planner for Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) leads his fellow Sailors to the halfway point of the 1.5 mile run during a practice physical readiness test (PRT) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 24, 2017. The test was intended to prepare Sailors assigned to CJTF-HOA for the implementation of the Navy Physical Fitness Assessment program which consists of a standard medical screening, body composition assessment and a PRT to evaluate strength, endurance and cardiovascular fitness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors prioritize deployed fitness [Image 1 of 3], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    PFA
    Navy
    Fitness
    CJTF-HOA
    PFT

