U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Michael Cagulada, military planner for Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) leads his fellow Sailors to the halfway point of the 1.5 mile run during a practice physical readiness test (PRT) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 24, 2017. The test was intended to prepare Sailors assigned to CJTF-HOA for the implementation of the Navy Physical Fitness Assessment program which consists of a standard medical screening, body composition assessment and a PRT to evaluate strength, endurance and cardiovascular fitness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 11:09
|Photo ID:
|3213700
|VIRIN:
|170224-Z-HS473-0022
|Resolution:
|2385x3579
|Size:
|7.52 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailors prioritize deployed fitness [Image 1 of 3], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Sailors prioritize deployed fitness
