Sailors prioritize deployed fitness

U.S. Navy Legalman 1st Class Celeste Dunlap, command fitness leader (CFL) and chief executor of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) Physical Fitness Assessment (PFA) program, administers the curl-up segment of the physical readiness test at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 24, 2017. With the help of 22 assistant CFLs from both CJTF-HOA and Camp Lemonnier, she was successful in administering the physical readiness portion of the PFA to 109 Navy personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

