(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailors prioritize deployed fitness [Image 2 of 3]

    Sailors prioritize deployed fitness

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Navy Legalman 1st Class Celeste Dunlap, command fitness leader (CFL) and chief executor of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) Physical Fitness Assessment (PFA) program, administers the curl-up segment of the physical readiness test at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 24, 2017. With the help of 22 assistant CFLs from both CJTF-HOA and Camp Lemonnier, she was successful in administering the physical readiness portion of the PFA to 109 Navy personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 11:09
    Photo ID: 3213694
    VIRIN: 170224-Z-HS473-0014
    Resolution: 4504x3003
    Size: 10.97 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors prioritize deployed fitness [Image 1 of 3], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Sailors prioritize deployed fitness
    Sailors prioritize deployed fitness
    Sailors prioritize deployed fitness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sailors prioritize deployed fitness

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    PFA
    Navy
    Fitness
    CJTF-HOA
    PFT

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT