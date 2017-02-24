U.S. Navy Legalman 1st Class Celeste Dunlap, command fitness leader (CFL) and chief executor of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) Physical Fitness Assessment (PFA) program, administers the curl-up segment of the physical readiness test at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 24, 2017. With the help of 22 assistant CFLs from both CJTF-HOA and Camp Lemonnier, she was successful in administering the physical readiness portion of the PFA to 109 Navy personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 11:09
|Photo ID:
|3213694
|VIRIN:
|170224-Z-HS473-0014
|Resolution:
|4504x3003
|Size:
|10.97 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailors prioritize deployed fitness [Image 1 of 3], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Sailors prioritize deployed fitness
