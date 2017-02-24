(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailors prioritize deployed fitness [Image 3 of 3]

    Sailors prioritize deployed fitness

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Sailors assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa prepare to perform two minutes of curl-ups during a practice physical fitness test at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 24, 2017. The trial assessment gave Sailors an opportunity to test their physical readiness prior to the April implementation of the Navy Physical Fitness Assessment program, from which they were previously exempted. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

    VIRIN: 170224-Z-HS473-0001
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors prioritize deployed fitness [Image 1 of 3], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    PFA
    Navy
    Fitness
    CJTF-HOA
    PFT

