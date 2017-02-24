Sailors prioritize deployed fitness

U.S. Sailors assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa prepare to perform two minutes of curl-ups during a practice physical fitness test at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 24, 2017. The trial assessment gave Sailors an opportunity to test their physical readiness prior to the April implementation of the Navy Physical Fitness Assessment program, from which they were previously exempted. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

