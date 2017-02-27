Lightning in the skies

A 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A takes off Feb. 27 to conduct sorties at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The F-35’s engine produces 43,000 lbs of thrust and is designed to provide the pilot with unsurpassed situational awareness, positive target identification and precision strike in all weather conditions. Mission systems integration and outstanding over-the-nose visibility features are designed to dramatically enhance pilot performance.

Date Taken: 02.27.2017
Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US