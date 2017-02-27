A 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A takes off Feb. 27 to conduct sorties at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. With conventional takeoff and landing capability, the F-35A is built for traditional Air Force bases. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion, and unprecedented situational awareness. The 33rd Fighter Wing is a graduate flying and maintenance training wing for the F-35 Lightning II.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 10:14 Photo ID: 3213392 VIRIN: 170227-F-ti624-706 Resolution: 3000x2093 Size: 2.8 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lightning in the skies [Image 1 of 6], by Kristin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.