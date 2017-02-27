(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lightning in the skies [Image 3 of 6]

    Lightning in the skies

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Kristin Stewart 

    Eglin Air Force Base

    A 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A takes off Feb. 27 to conduct sorties at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. With conventional takeoff and landing capability, the F-35A is built for traditional Air Force bases. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion, and unprecedented situational awareness. The 33rd Fighter Wing is a graduate flying and maintenance training wing for the F-35 Lightning II.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 10:14
    Photo ID: 3213392
    VIRIN: 170227-F-ti624-706
    Resolution: 3000x2093
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning in the skies [Image 1 of 6], by Kristin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Lightning in the skies
    Lightning in the skies
    Lightning in the skies
    Lightning in the skies
    Lightning in the skies
    Lightning in the skies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    airmen
    fighter
    eglin
    F-35
    lightning
    joint strike fighter
    air force base
    florida
    aircraft
    air force
    airman
    33 fighter wing
    96 test wing
    53rd wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT