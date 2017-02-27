Lightning in the skies

A 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A takes off Feb. 27 to conduct sorties at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The F-35’s helmet mounted display system is the most advanced system of its kind. All the intelligence and targeting information an F-35 pilot needs to complete the mission is displayed on the helmet’s visor. This provides the pilot with unsurpassed situational awareness, positive target identification and precision strike in all weather conditions.

Date Taken: 02.27.2017
Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US