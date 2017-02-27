A 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A takes off Feb. 27 to conduct sorties at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The F-35’s helmet mounted display system is the most advanced system of its kind. All the intelligence and targeting information an F-35 pilot needs to complete the mission is displayed on the helmet’s visor. This provides the pilot with unsurpassed situational awareness, positive target identification and precision strike in all weather conditions.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 10:14
|Photo ID:
|3213394
|VIRIN:
|170227-F-ti624-708
|Resolution:
|3000x1835
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lightning in the skies [Image 1 of 6], by Kristin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
