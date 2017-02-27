U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quinton Gittens, 633rd Force Support Squadron readiness NCO in charge, poses for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 27, 2017. Gittens won the 2016 9th Air Force Program Manager of the Year as the Langley Honor Guard manager. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 09:10
|Photo ID:
|3213296
|VIRIN:
|170227-F-XK411-008
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Being a leader: Honor guardsman wins award [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Being a leader: Honor guardsman wins award
