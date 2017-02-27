(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Being a leader: Honor guardsman wins award

    Being a leader: Honor guardsman wins award

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quinton Gittens, 633rd Force Support Squadron readiness NCO in charge, poses for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 27, 2017. Gittens won the 2016 9th Air Force Program Manager of the Year as the Langley Honor Guard manager. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 09:10
    Photo ID: 3213296
    VIRIN: 170227-F-XK411-008
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Being a leader: Honor guardsman wins award [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Airmen
    Langley AFB
    Air Force
    FT Eustis
    1st fighter wing
    JBLE
    633

