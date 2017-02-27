Being a leader: Honor guardsman wins award

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quinton Gittens, 633rd Force Support Squadron readiness NCO in charge, poses for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 27, 2017. Gittens won the 2016 9th Air Force Program Manager of the Year as the Langley Honor Guard manager. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese)

