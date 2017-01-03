U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quinton Gittens, 633rd Force Support Squadron readiness NCO in charge, assesses the honor guard team during training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 1, 2017. The team practiced a detail that would be performed during a funeral service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 09:10 Photo ID: 3213289 VIRIN: 170301-F-XK411-011 Resolution: 7071x4719 Size: 4.02 MB Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Being a leader: Honor guardsman wins award [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.