U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quinton Gittens, 633rd Force Support Squadron readiness NCO in charge, assists Airman 1st Class Noah Lalonde, 633rd FSS honor guard head trainer, during honor guard training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 1, 2017. Gittens has dedicated seven years to the Langley Honor Guard.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese)
|03.01.2017
|03.08.2017 09:10
|3213286
|170301-F-XK411-003
|5445x3634
|3.89 MB
|LANLGEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Being a leader: Honor guardsman wins award [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Being a leader: Honor guardsman wins award
