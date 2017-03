A U.S. Air Force maintainer and loadmaster from the 27th Special Operations Wing ready a ramp on an MC-130J Commando II during Emerald Warrior 17 at Hurlburt Field, Fla., March 6, 2017. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cory D. Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 20:45 Photo ID: 3212232 VIRIN: 170306-F-WJ663-1151 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 6.7 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emerald Warrior 17 [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Cory Payne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.