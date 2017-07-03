A Humvee departs a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II during Emerald Warrior 17 at Hurlburt Field, Fla., March 6, 2017. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cory D. Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 20:43 Photo ID: 3212251 VIRIN: 170306-F-WJ663-1151 Resolution: 3967x2640 Size: 4.46 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emerald Warrior 17 [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Cory Payne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.