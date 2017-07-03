(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Emerald Warrior 17 [Image 4 of 11]

    Emerald Warrior 17

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Cory Payne 

    3rd Combat Camera Squadron

    A Humvee departs a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II during Emerald Warrior 17 at Hurlburt Field, Fla., March 6, 2017. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cory D. Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 20:43
    Photo ID: 3212251
    VIRIN: 170306-F-WJ663-1151
    Resolution: 3967x2640
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emerald Warrior 17 [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Cory Payne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

