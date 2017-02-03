Prep student shadows district personnel for a day of engineering

Joseph Conatser, superintendent at the Old Hickory Power Plant (left) talks with Charles Nissen a sophomore student from Montgomery Bell Academy (center) and Maj. Christopher Burkhart, Nashville District deputy commander during a tour of the Old Hickory power plant March 3, 2017. Nissen, a sophomore student from Montgomery Bell Academy spent the day shadowing U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District engineers.

