    Prep student shadows district personnel for a day of engineering

    NASHVILLE, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Joseph Conatser, superintendent at the Old Hickory Power Plant (left) talks with Charles Nissen a sophomore student from Montgomery Bell Academy (center) and Maj. Christopher Burkhart, Nashville District deputy commander during a tour of the Old Hickory power plant March 3, 2017. Nissen, a sophomore student from Montgomery Bell Academy spent the day shadowing U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District engineers.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 19:09
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prep student shadows district personnel for a day of engineering [Image 1 of 4], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

