Joseph Conatser, superintendent at the Old Hickory Power Plant explains to Charles Nissen a sophomore student from Montgomery Bell Academy the functions of a power plant to Old Hickory Lock and Dam in Hendersonville, Tenn., March 6, 2017. Nissen spent the day shadowing U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District engineers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 19:09 Photo ID: 3211802 VIRIN: 170306-A-BO243-002 Resolution: 2100x1402 Size: 2.22 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Prep student shadows district personnel for a day of engineering [Image 1 of 4], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.