    Coast Guard, federal, state and local agencies conduct port partner exercise in Port of LA-LB [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard, federal, state and local agencies conduct port partner exercise in Port of LA-LB

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class SondraKay Kneen 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    The Coast Guard, along with members of the FBI, Los Angeles Port Police, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, Los Angeles Fire Department, Long Beach Police Department and Long Beach Fire Department held a full-scale emergency response exercise in the Port of Los Angeles-Long Beach Tuesday, March 7, 2017.The homeland security exercise is focused on building relationships within the federal maritime security domain to write, review and update the area maritime security plan, in addition to supporting other transportation entities that rely upon secure ports. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sondra-Kay Kneen.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 17:07
    Photo ID: 3211516
    VIRIN: 170307-G-UO807-7367
    Resolution: 7178x4403
    Size: 17.86 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, federal, state and local agencies conduct port partner exercise in Port of LA-LB [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 SondraKay Kneen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    USCG
    FBI
    LAPD
    LAPP
    LAFD
    LBPD
    LBFD

