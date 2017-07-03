(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard, federal, state and local agencies conduct port partner exercise in Port of LA-LB

    Coast Guard, federal, state and local agencies conduct port partner exercise in Port of LA-LB

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class SondraKay Kneen 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    The Coast Guard, along with members of the FBI, Los Angeles Port Police, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, Los Angeles Fire Department, Long Beach Police Department and Long Beach Fire Department held a full-scale emergency response exercise in the Port of Los Angeles-Long Beach Tuesday, March 7, 2017. The exercise is designed to enhance federal, state and local response coordination if there was a threat to the port. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sondra-Kay Kneen.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 17:07
    Photo ID: 3211512
    VIRIN: 170307-G-UO807-3094
    Resolution: 4632x6814
    Size: 14.08 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, federal, state and local agencies conduct port partner exercise in Port of LA-LB [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 SondraKay Kneen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Coast Guard, federal, state and local agencies conduct port partner exercise in Port of LA-LB
    Coast Guard, federal, state and local agencies conduct port partner exercise in Port of LA-LB

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    USCG
    EXERCISE
    TRAINING
    LAPD
    LAFD
    LBPD
    LBFD
    FBI LAPP

