Coast Guard, federal, state and local agencies conduct port partner exercise in Port of LA-LB

The Coast Guard, along with members of the FBI, Los Angeles Port Police, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, Los Angeles Fire Department, Long Beach Police Department and Long Beach Fire Department held a full-scale emergency response exercise in the Port of Los Angeles-Long Beach Tuesday, March 7, 2017. The exercise is designed to enhance federal, state and local response coordination if there was a threat to the port. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sondra-Kay Kneen.

