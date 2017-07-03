Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Joe Rizzo, commanding officer, cutter Lawrence Lawson, speaks with retired Marine Corps. Col. Barney Barnum, a Medal of Honor recipient, during a tour of the cutter while in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2017. Barnum received his Medal of Honor as a 1st Lt. during the Vietnam War. U.S Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Krystyn Pecora

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 16:08 Photo ID: 3211293 VIRIN: 170307-G-RD540-889 Resolution: 5107x3648 Size: 13.6 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CO and Medal of Honor Colonel [Image 1 of 3], by LCDR Krystyn Pecora, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.