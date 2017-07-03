(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CO and Medal of Honor Colonel [Image 1 of 3]

    CO and Medal of Honor Colonel

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Krystyn Pecora 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Joe Rizzo, commanding officer, cutter Lawrence Lawson, speaks with retired Marine Corps. Col. Barney Barnum, a Medal of Honor recipient, during a tour of the cutter while in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2017. Barnum received his Medal of Honor as a 1st Lt. during the Vietnam War. U.S Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Krystyn Pecora

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CO and Medal of Honor Colonel [Image 1 of 3], by LCDR Krystyn Pecora, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USCG
    USMC
    FRC

    • LEAVE A COMMENT