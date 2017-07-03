Retired Marine Corps. Col. Barney Barnum, a Medal of Honor recipient, was provided a tour of the Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson during a trip to Washington D.C., Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2017. The Lawrence Lawson will be formally commissioned in Cape May, N.J., Mar. 18, 2017. U.S Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Krystyn Pecora

