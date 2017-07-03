(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Honors to Medal of Honor Colonel [Image 2 of 3]

    Honors to Medal of Honor Colonel

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Krystyn Pecora 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    Retired Marine Corps. Col. Barney Barnum, a Medal of Honor recipient, is rendered honors as he departs from his tour of the Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2017. Barnum received his Medal of Honor as a 1st Lt. during the Vietnam War. U.S Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Krystyn Pecora

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 16:08
    Photo ID: 3211287
    VIRIN: 170307-G-RD540-733
    Resolution: 5108x3648
    Size: 9.43 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honors to Medal of Honor Colonel [Image 1 of 3], by LCDR Krystyn Pecora, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USCG
    USMC
    FRC
    MOH

    • LEAVE A COMMENT