    Why I Serve -- Staff Sgt. José Marrero [Image 2 of 3]

    Why I Serve -- Staff Sgt. José Marrero

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Spc. L'Erin Wynn 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt, José Marrero, wheeled mechanic, paratrooper and jump master assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, conducts a jump master personnel inspection on a paratrooper in pack shed three at Green Ramp on Pope Army Airfield on Fort Bragg, NC, Feb. 28, 2017. Marrero said the best part of his job is leading soldiers and training soldiers; he's loves what he does and that's why he serves (U.S. Army photo by Spc. L'Erin Wynn, 49th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 12:36
    Photo ID: 3210778
    VIRIN: 170228-A-CH409-0038
    Resolution: 5472x3072
    Size: 1008.99 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: PUERTO RICO, N, BO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve -- Staff Sgt. José Marrero [Image 1 of 3], by SPC L'Erin Wynn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Service
    jumpmaster
    paratrooper
    Army
    82d ABN Div.
    HHBn
    Why I Serve
    Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion
    JMPI
    jump master personnel inspection

