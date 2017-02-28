Why I Serve -- Staff Sgt. José Marrero

Staff Sgt, José Marrero, wheeled mechanic, paratrooper and jump master assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, conducts a jump master personnel inspection on a paratrooper in pack shed three at Green Ramp on Pope Army Airfield on Fort Bragg, NC, Feb. 28, 2017. Marrero said the best part of his job is leading soldiers and training soldiers; he's loves what he does and that's why he serves (U.S. Army photo by Spc. L'Erin Wynn, 49th Public Affairs Detachment)

