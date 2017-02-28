Staff Sgt, José Marrero, wheeled mechanic, paratrooper and jumpmaster assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, in his airborne habitat: pack shed three at Green Ramp on Pope Army Airfield on Fort Bragg, NC, Feb. 28, 2017. Marrero said the best part of his job is leading soldiers and training soldiers; he's loves what he does and that's why he serves (U.S. Army photo by Spc. L'Erin Wynn, 49th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 12:36
|Photo ID:
|3210776
|VIRIN:
|170228-A-CH409-0005
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1023.81 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|PUERTO RICO, N, BO
This work, Why I Serve -- Staff Sgt. José Marrero [Image 1 of 3], by SPC L'Erin Wynn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
