Pilots sharpen survival skills with SERE

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron walks through a wooded area during Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training near Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 3, 2017. SERE was established by the U.S. Air Force at the end of World War II and was extended and consolidated during the Vietnam War to the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and in the late 1980s to the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry)

