Pilots sharpen survival skills with SERE

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron makes a fire during Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training near Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 3, 2017. The refresher course was conducted by two SERE specialists to sharpen the skills of the pilots in the event their aircraft is ever downed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry)

