    Pilots sharpen survival skills with SERE

    Pilots sharpen survival skills with SERE

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape students learn land navigation skills from an instructor during SERE training near Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 3, 2017. The refresher course was conducted by two SERE specialists to sharpen the skills of the pilots in the event their aircraft is ever downed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 09:42
    Photo ID: 3210558
    VIRIN: 170303-F-EQ149-0182
    Resolution: 4376x2912
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilots sharpen survival skills with SERE, by A1C Preston Cherry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Airmen
    Spangdahlem
    USAFE
    52nd Fighter Wing
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    Armed Forces
    Europe
    Sabers
    52nd FW
    AF
    Air Force
    USAF
    USA
    Air Power
    Support the troops
    AFAFRICA
    Sabernation

