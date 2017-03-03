Pilots sharpen survival skills with SERE

U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape students learn land navigation skills from an instructor during SERE training near Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 3, 2017. The refresher course was conducted by two SERE specialists to sharpen the skills of the pilots in the event their aircraft is ever downed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry)

