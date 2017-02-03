(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    America’s oldest RPA unit celebrates 75 years [Image 1 of 2]

    America’s oldest RPA unit celebrates 75 years

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class James Thompson 

    432d Wing/Public Affairs

    An Airman assigned to the 11th Attack Squadron watches an MQ-9 Reaper land on the runway March 3, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The 11th ATKS became the first remotely piloted aircraft squadron in the Air Force in 1995 and continues to conduct MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper aircrew launch and recovery training today. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration/Airman 1st Class James Thompson)

    This work, America’s oldest RPA unit celebrates 75 years [Image 1 of 2], by A1C James Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Creech Air Force Base
    432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing
    11th Attack Squadron
