America’s oldest RPA unit celebrates 75 years

An Airman assigned to the 11th Attack Squadron watches an MQ-9 Reaper land on the runway March 3, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The 11th ATKS became the first remotely piloted aircraft squadron in the Air Force in 1995 and continues to conduct MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper aircrew launch and recovery training today. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration/Airman 1st Class James Thompson)

