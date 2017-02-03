An Airman with the 11th Attack Squadron cuts into a cake March 3, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The 11th ATKS celebrated its 75th anniversary of providing America with key warfighting capabilities such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class James Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 18:19
|Photo ID:
|3208141
|VIRIN:
|170302-F-WW236-001
|Resolution:
|5232x3148
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
This work, America’s oldest RPA unit celebrates 75 years [Image 1 of 2], by A1C James Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
America's oldest RPA unit celebrates 75 years
