An Airman with the 11th Attack Squadron cuts into a cake March 3, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The 11th ATKS celebrated its 75th anniversary of providing America with key warfighting capabilities such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class James Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 18:19 Photo ID: 3208141 VIRIN: 170302-F-WW236-001 Resolution: 5232x3148 Size: 1.17 MB Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America’s oldest RPA unit celebrates 75 years [Image 1 of 2], by A1C James Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.