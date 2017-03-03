Gary Sinise, the Lt. Dan Band electric bass player, signs an autograph for a member of Team Barksdale at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. March 3, 2017. Sinise played the character Lt. Dan in the movie “Forrest Gump”. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 18:12
|Photo ID:
|3208138
|VIRIN:
|170303-F-DQ193-1510
|Resolution:
|3631x2417
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First leg of Lt. Dan Band tour: Barksdale [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
First leg of Lt. Dan Band tour: Barksdale
LEAVE A COMMENT